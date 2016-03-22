advertisement
It may be time to (finally) give up that BlackBerry phone

By Pavithra Mohan1 minute Read

Facebook has opted to stop supporting the BlackBerry operating system, which means people who stick with BlackBerry devices will no longer have access to WhatsApp or Facebook’s main app.

“We fought back to work with WhatsApp and Facebook to change their minds, but at this time, their decision stands,” BlackBerry exec Lou Gazzola wrote in a blog post.

Disgruntled BlackBerry fans are tweeting their feelings with the hashtag #ILoveBB10Apps. 

One notable BlackBerry user who won’t be happy with this decision? Kim Kardashian

