Uber invites hackers in

Uber just revealed a new “bug bounty” program that offers as much as $10,000 to do-good hackers who find and report vulnerabilities in its systems. Ars Technica explains why Uber’s bounty program is a step above what other organizations are currently offering. One fun feature: Uber is offering a sort of “loyalty punch card” program that gives researchers a 10% bonus reward when they make five or more reports in 90 days.