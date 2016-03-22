advertisement
Conspiracy theory: Is Zuck lying about running a mile a day?

By Pavithra Mohan1 minute Read

In an attempt to figure out whether Mark Zuckerberg is actually sticking to his resolution to run a mile daily, a very observant Observer reporter took the time to closely examine pictures of the Facebook CEO running. Her conclusion: Zuck is totally faking it.

I think this theory has merit. The most damning evidence: The recent photo of Zuck running through Beijing—on a day when air pollution was dangerously high—with a wide grin on his face. Nobody looks that happy choking on smog.

