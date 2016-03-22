Kraft changes iconic mac and cheese. No one notices.

“We’ve sold well over 50 million boxes with essentially no one noticing,” Kraft exec Greg Guidotti told the New York Times. Rather than announce a major product change—and risk freaking out loyal customers—Kraft quietly rolled out its new recipe last December. Three months later, with no public outcry, Kraft revealed the change (artificial preservatives and dyes are out, and paprika, annatto, and turmeric are in) with an unspoken: “See? It tastes the same.” Very smart un-marketing.