Google wants to bring high-speed Internet to Cuba

Like Airbnb, Google would like to invest in Cuba, where less than 5% of people have Internet access. Fast Company‘s Michael Grothaus reports:
Writing in a blog post announcing the news, Cuba lead of Google Access Brett Perlmutter revealed that the company is exploring “possibilities around increasing and improving Internet access, but they’re at early stages.” To start with, however, Google is partnering with the Museo Orgánico Romerillo in Havana to feature Google products including Cardboard and Chromebooks connected to the government’s ETECSA carrier network.