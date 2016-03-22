Could UberEATS take on Seamless in New York?

Starting today , New Yorkers can take full advantage of UberEATS , which Uber is debuting after more than a year of offering limited food delivery in select cities. At launch, the app—and possible rival to Seamless and Caviar—will deliver from more than 100 restaurants.

– Uber first started offering food delivery in Los Angeles in August 2014, through its flagship app

– The service later expanded to cities like New York, but offered few restaurant options and delivery timings

– The UberEATS app is now available in a number of other cities, including Chicago, San Francisco, and Seattle