Could UberEATS take on Seamless in New York?

By Pavithra Mohan1 minute Read

Starting today, New Yorkers can take full advantage of UberEATS, which Uber is debuting after more than a year of offering limited food delivery in select cities. At launch, the app—and possible rival to Seamless and Caviar—will deliver from more than 100 restaurants.

– Uber first started offering food delivery in Los Angeles in August 2014, through its flagship app

The service later expanded to cities like New York, but offered few restaurant options and delivery timings

 The UberEATS app is now available in a number of other cities, including Chicago, San Francisco, and Seattle 

