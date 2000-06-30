The Great Migration

The voyage to the new economy is under way. Executives are abandoning prized jobs at famous companies — and rethinking their career assumptions — to start a new life on the Web. Do you have what it takes to succeed in this New World? Should you make the move? Or have you missed the boat?
This collection of articles offers real-world lessons from people who have signed up for the voyage and no-nonsense advice from a leading headhunter who encourages people to move. Plus: The remarkable saga of Campbellsville, Kentucky — a small town that’s living through some big changes as the new economy moves in.