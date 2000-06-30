Chief Reality Officer

Company: Zwirl.com

Age: 40

Has Held Title For: 9 months

Previous Title: Editor in chief of TechWeb and CMPnet, CMP Media Inc.

Life inside a Net company can seem unreal. It’s no different at Zwirl.com, a Web-based “toolmaker” that facilitates group buying at other sites. At Zwirl.com, the opportunities are so big, and the new ideas are so exciting, that it’s easy to lose sight of an important question: How do we turn this energy into reality? Jeff Pundyk’s job is to find an answer to that question.

Why is staying real necessary?

The Internet represents a chance to break out. The energy is fantastic, but getting things done takes discipline.