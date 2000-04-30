Who can forget the stirring proclamation by Gilbert at the end of “Revenge of the Nerds,” the 1984 comedy that turned thick glasses into a status symbol? Gilbert calls for an end to “nerd persecution” by invoking pride in his clan: “All our lives, we’ve been laughed at and made to feel inferior. Why? Because we’re smart. Because we look different. Well,… I’m a nerd, and I’m pretty proud of it.”

Sixteen years later, nerds hardly need to defend themselves against popular scorn. There has never been a better time to be a programmer, a tech-support specialist, or a systems integrator. So it’s no surprise that more and more Web sites are competing to meet their needs — to help them find good jobs, land high-paying freelance gigs, and stay in the loop with fellow nerds.

Techies.com (www.techies.com), a network of 38 regional Web sites, aims to be a one-stop career resource for technical professionals. The site is already a force in IT recruiting, with nearly 200,000 members, and features profiles of more than 1,500 companies with jobs to offer.

How do you put techies.com to work for you? The site’s “techfolio” serves as a command center for your career. You can use it to log all of the standard resume information: career objectives, skills, experience. But the site also helps you to track your job applications over time and to follow the talent market across the country. Plus, you have complete control over which companies see your information, and when.

Living in Boise, Idaho but thinking about a move to the Bay Area? Then use the site’s “techbroker” tool to follow the job market in the Bay Area. Even better, compile a list of Bay Area companies where you would like to work, and add them to your “techwatchlist.” That way, companies on the list can view your credentials — and you don’t even have to apply for a job.

Sure, you want to let companies know all about you. But it’s just as important to find out as much as you can about prospective employers. That’s where the “techspectus” comes in. For each organization profiled, it includes a company history, a summary of benefits, employee testimonials, information on the company’s technical environment — even photos of the company’s offices.

Not all techies are interested in full-time jobs, of course. If you operate as a free agent, one Web site that you won’t want to miss is iXmatch.com (www.ixmatch.com). Using its proprietary “matching” technology and its validation process, iXmatch.com makes smart matches between the skills required for projects (at companies such as AT&T, IBM, and Lucent Technologies) and the skills offered by the service’s users.