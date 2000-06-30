Where Am I?

Getting lost and being late to a meeting is a salesperson’s worst nightmare. For me, deliverance comes in the form of DeLorme’s Earthmate GPS Receiver, which uses satellite-navigation technology to get me where I need to go.

With the Earthmate, I can create a door-to-door route map, estimate how long it should take to travel to my destination, and calculate mileage (great for expense-report accounting). The Earthmate sits on my dashboard and can be hotlinked to my Palm V, which then displays my route and my location. It also beeps 60 seconds before its time to make my next turn. No more missed exits!

The Earthmate GPS Receiver with power-adapter kit costs $199.95. Visit DeLorme on the Web (www.delorme.com).