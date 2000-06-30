Baggage Claim Will Never Be the Same

Product Security System All Locked Up Jailbreak

Baggage Guard On the Go Publishing, www.onthegopublishing.com/products.html Baggage Guard is a onetime breakable seal that you attach to your suitcase’s zipper. The concept is simple: A broken seal means a burgled bag. At $8.95 for a pack of 10, Baggage Guards are cheap and easy to use. Even better, their bright colors help you identify your bags from among a zillion identical suitcases on the luggage carousel. So a busted seal tells you that your tote has been tampered with — big deal. How much of a deterrent is a small plastic device to a determined thief?

Luggage & Personal Alarm Y&S Technology Co. Ltd., www.allproducts.com/ee/ys Perfect for “Mission: Impossible” wanna-bes, this touch-sensitive antitheft device looks like a luggage tag. The alarm will go off if someone tries to snag your bag without first entering the secret combination. The 130-decibel $7 alarm is loud and should scare away thieves. And it can be attached to purses, laptops, carry-ons, and suitcases. If you forget your code, well, tough. You’ll have a screaming bag, and people will think that you’re a thief.

Kensington SaddleBag Kensington Technology Group, www.kensington.com Billed as “the computer carrying case that doesn’t look like one,” the Kensington SaddleBag is a clever way to foil a thief. This bag has heavy-duty webbing and sturdy zippers that will prevent thieves from slicing it open. The $69.99 bag comes in tasteful two-tone designs. In order to disguise a laptop, the bags are extra big, which makes them both bulky and heavy — not a good combination for tired road warriors.