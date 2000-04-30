Sound All Around

Multimedia presentations aren’t always as easy on the ears as they are on the eyes. Now, with Mediaphile’s Presentation Audio System II, the sound of your presentation will be as clear as its message. Mushroom-shaped speakers disperse the audio — creating great sound and no distortion. The system weighs less than 2 pounds (or 6.5 pounds with a 15-watt subwoofer).
The entire system (speakers and subwoofer) costs $299.99; the speakers alone retail for $149.99. Visit Mediaphile on the Web (www.mediaphile.com).