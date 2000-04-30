When all work is knowledge work, nothing is quite as important as being clearheaded. But one thing that comes close is having a (how can I put this?) comfy backside. After all, we knowledge workers do most of our work sitting down, and a really comfortable chair can affect our whole outlook on work — and life.

That’s why I give Steelcase’s Leap chair an enthusiastic sitting ovation. Its Upper Back Force control lets me choose the right amount of resistance for my back — which is good news for someone as small as me. (Some chairs’ back-support features are so rigid that when I try to adjust them, I get flung across my desk.) Leap has another great feature: When you recline, its seat glides forward, so you can change position without feeling as if you’re about to somersault backward.

It’s also easy to love a chair that looks as good as this chair makes me feel. Leap comes in various colors and styles, so you can find one that suits your personality. My favorite style? Animal print.

Leap chairs range in price from $700 to about $1,500. Visit Steelcase on the Web (www.steelcase.com).