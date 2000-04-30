“As one after another major Internet site is disabled by unknown computer vandals, Web companies which have so far managed to escape the so-called denial-of-service attacks are wondering who will be next.” — Wired News, February 9, 2000

You! You could be next! Get launched! Increase traffic! Create buzz! Let’s get real: Who was hurt during the denial-of-service blitzkrieg that happened early this year? One couch potato was kept off buy.com and forced to get in his car and drive to a mall for his impulse buy du jour.

Hello! A nice collection of Hummel figures is no substitute for a life! But what really happened? How did that DOS scare change Web biz? Web sites that were already as visible as pock marks on a Victoria’s Secret model became even more visible! Their names appeared over and over again in the media; they were referred to as quote-unquote leading brands. In the crumbling, brick-and-mortar world, this is called “free advertising.”

And who was responsible for all of this hoopla? It wasn’t the FBI. It wasn’t the White House. It wasn’t Orrin Hatch. It wasn’t the Flat Earth Society. And it wasn’t those of us at e-conjob.com, the startup that I work for — although it did give us a great idea.

Worried about who will get shut down next? Losing sleep thinking that it might be you? Hey! Let e-conjob.com hack your site for you! No muss, no fuss — just tons of free advertising!

What are the benefits of an e-conjob hack job? For one thing, we don’t know what we’re doing, so it will be a hack hack job: We guarantee that we’ll knock you off for only a couple of days — tops. Here are some other reasons to let us hack you off.

Turschlussangst. Here at e-conjob, we’re not just a bunch of dotcom sleazebags: Darth, our head of R&D, just finished a two-week course in German. Translated from digi-Deutsch, Turschlussangst means “fear of the closing door.” Think of it as the Web equivalent of Fahrvergnugen. In Net terms, it means that if you can’t log onto a site, then suddenly there will be nothing that you would rather do.