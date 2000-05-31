Ground Control

Airport Trick of the Trade Around Town Local Lowdown

Logan International Airport,

Boston www.massport.com/logan It’s not quite Venice, but Boston has a water-based route from Logan to the Financial District. The trip takes 7 minutes on the Airport Water Shuttle. Weekday shuttles leave every 15 minutes. Dating back to 1630, the city is full of crooked streets that are quaint — but not “car-friendly.” So, if you hope to do some sight-seeing, your best bet to get around is to take the T, Boston’s subway system. The “Big Dig” — a vast construction project that will reshape the city’s look — has already reshaped the city’s map. Check out the project’s Web site (www.bigdig.com) for updates on traffic shifts.

Los Angeles International Airport,

Los Angeles www.lawa.org/lax/welcome.htm You may not want to tangle with LA’s traffic after you step off a plane. One option is the SuperShuttle, which comes every 15 to 20 minutes, and offers door-to-door service. You can even reserve a ticket online. In LA, freeways are pretty much the only way to get around. Southern California Rideshare’s Web site provides links to information on driving conditions and directions (www.scag.ca.gov/commute). Driving can be fun too. Mulholland Drive, which runs along the spine of the Santa Monica Mountains, offers great views and lovely sunsets. You can exit from either side of the San Diego (405) Freeway.

Raleigh-Durham International Airport,

Research Triangle, North Carolina www.rdu.com Hop on the bus, Gus. The Triangle’s huge student population means that there are many shuttles and buses to choose from. The R&G Airport Shuttle runs seven days a week, from 7 AM to 11:30 PM. Slowing down is a key to southern comfort — and to Triangle traffic. Clogged highway arteries are a big part of life here. In particular, the Beltline (I-40) is often bursting at the seams. Seven rental-car companies have offices at the airport. Ask their rental agents for off-the-beaten-path directions. Locals say that taking side streets beats taking the Beltline during a rush-hour crunch.