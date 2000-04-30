My Favorite Bookmarks – Karen Lake

Who: Founder and CEO of StrategyWeek.com Email: karen.lake@strategyweek.com URL: www.strategyweek.com Surfing Manifesto: I always hunt for sites that provide rich, compelling online content for the growing small-business audiences.

b2bstores.com

http://www.b2bstores.com

Here, you’ll find links to every kind of product that a small business needs — which is great for new entrepreneurs, who can’t afford to forget about any part of their startup.

Business Week Online’s Frontier

http://www.businessweek.com/smallbiz/index.html

Entrepreneurs never have enough options. This site takes a softer approach to small-business news, and it has lots of good links. Its “Smart Answers” section always provides sound advice about running a company.