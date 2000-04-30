My Favorite Bookmarks – Karen Lake

Who: Founder and CEO of StrategyWeek.com
Surfing Manifesto: I always hunt for sites that provide rich, compelling online content for the growing small-business audiences.
b2bstores.com
http://www.b2bstores.com
Here, you’ll find links to every kind of product that a small business needs — which is great for new entrepreneurs, who can’t afford to forget about any part of their startup.
Business Week Online’s Frontier
http://www.businessweek.com/smallbiz/index.html
Entrepreneurs never have enough options. This site takes a softer approach to small-business news, and it has lots of good links. Its “Smart Answers” section always provides sound advice about running a company.
eMarketer
http://www.emarketer.com
One of the first online newsletters that I subscribed to. This site gives you a glimpse of what’s happening on the Internet and of trends that you should know about in order to plan for the future. It’s just plain helpful!
The Entrepreneur Network
http://www.bloomberg.com/business/index.html
Packed with advice and ideas aimed at entrepreneurs, this is a great portal for small-business owners.
411now.com
http://www.411now.com
This site has ideas, features, and tools. I think of it as Consumer Reports for small-business services on the Net.