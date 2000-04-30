Change Course – That’s His Message to the Navy

Professor Barry Frew has become accustomed to the dropped jaws and double takes from first-time visitors to the Navy’s Center for Executive Education. In other parts of the legendary Naval Postgraduate School, in Monterey, California, classroom walls are painted chalk yellow, and prison-issue furniture is bolted to beige floor tiles. But Frew’s center, on the third floor of Ingersoll Hall, has plush couches resting on mocha-colored carpeting against a backdrop of fine art.

The center looks that way for a reason, explains Frew, 52, the program’s founder and a 15-year faculty member at the school: “If I want people to think differently, if I want them to understand that this place is different from anything they’ve experienced, then it has to look different. You can’t serve up the same old thing and then expect people to rethink their approach to the world.”

And that’s exactly what Frew expects of his students — who primarily are top-ranking naval officers and civil-service executives. The center, which has been around for two years, gives students the tools they need to reinvent the Navy. So far, 70 people — including about 45 one-, two-, three-, and four-star officers — have attended Frew’s classes, which are a combination of technology, rock climbing, and in-your-face grilling. Frew also invites Silicon Valley’s elite — including Larry Ellison, CEO of Oracle, and John Chambers, CEO of Cisco Systems — to deliver their “war stories” about change. These classes have created a group of high-ranking mavericks who are fueling innovations that would have been unthinkable a short time ago.

“Our organization, our culture, and our processes were bogged down with procedures that didn’t match our long-term goals,” explains Frew, himself a former naval officer. “If the future will bring even more rapid and unpredictable change, then we need to change the way that the Navy does business now — or else it will no longer be able to respond effectively to new kinds of threats.”

The solution was to experiment with leadership, to reinvent business processes, and to envision the Navy’s future in the context of the Information Age. Edward Moore Jr., 55, a three-star vice admiral who commands the Naval Surface Force’s 30,000 people and 82 ships in the Pacific Fleet, was a reluctant convert to Frew’s gospel. “I had just started a new job and had come to the conclusion that unless change came from headquarters, I could do nothing,” he says. “Frew’s course taught me that I could effect change in my own area, no matter what goes on above me.”

One of the changes that Moore made was to overhaul ship inspections. In the past, a ship would undergo 153 different types of inspection by technical teams during its 18 months in home port — a time-consuming process that took control of the ship away from its commanding officer. Moore eliminated outdated or redundant inspections, reducing the total number to 11. The result? Sailors now spend 40 more days of their home-port time with their families, rather than on duty for needless inspections.

The center’s most recent experiment is a class called “30-Something,” during which midlevel officers (most of them in their thirties) critique the Navy’s current situation and outline its future. Then the class presents its recommendations to the undersecretary of the Navy. During the frenzied final days before the presentation, groups of students (dressed in khakis or jeans) huddle around flip charts and laptops, hashing out their proposal. Hanging on the walls are cartoon drawings by these sailors, depicting their impressions of the Navy at the outset of the program — before spending a month living with and learning from one another.