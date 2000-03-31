Silicone Valley

You’ve heard all the rumors about why he stepped down: He got tired of dealing with the Justice Department, he was fed up with overseeing his company’s day-to-day operations. In truth, he dropped out to get some work done. And I’m not talking about debugging Windows. You’ll be shocked. I was.

As you may recall, I’m helping to cook up a new dotcom (e-conjob.com) that Darth, our resident visionary, calls a digital scapegoat — a system that loses stuff and lets you legitimately blame it on your computer.

Besides me, there’s Spud, my old boss at PotatoWare, and Darth, a 14-year-old wunderkind. He’s a chic geek who lives to skateboard, trade Pokémon cards, and pine for Neve Campbell. Darth is our ticket to IPOville. The VCs love finding out that Darth is 14, that he was Web-savvy before he could walk, that he’s young enough to use “dude” without invisible quotation marks, and that he seems to live in a black T-shirt that reads, “Product of a Broken Home.” Darth took his Game Boy into a meeting at Kleiner Perkins. That move alone was worth a few mil.

And yet, all that glitters does not have a 10 PM curfew.

Darth, it turns out, is not 14 but 44. One morning, I arrived early at the garage where we’re headquartered to find Darth in our only bathroom, shaving — behind his ears. I stared. He caught my glance in the mirror. “Dude,” he said.

“What’s the deal, Darth?” But I knew. I’d seen a documentary on the Discovery Channel. Darth had undergone a face-lift: The skin that gets pulled up behind the ears continues to grow hair.

Darth sighed. He suggested that we skateboard to a 7-Eleven for a Slurpee and some Cool Ranch Doritos. Then he told me everything.