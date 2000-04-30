The phone rang at 5:30 this morning. It was Mr. WakeUp on the line. He told me to get my butt out of bed. Then he read me some headlines from the New York Times. And then a woman — Mrs. WakeUp, presumably — informed me that the temperature in Washington, DC was 40 degrees.

Prepare to be pinged. With iPing (www.iping.com), you can use the Web to send yourself wake-up calls and all sorts of other telephone reminders — all for free.

Registering with iPing takes less than five minutes. And the site’s cheesy but navigable interface makes it easy to set the time, date, and phone number for each reminder.

Need to be reminded to take your medicine? Page Dr. Dose. Want to track a package? Ms. FollowUp is your woman. Need to send a phone message to a whole slew of people? Sounds like a job for Mr. Notify.

My only gripe is that this morning Mr. WakeUp seemed to be reading me yesterday’s headlines. If iPing solves that problem, though, I’ll keep pinging away.