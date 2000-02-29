Handy Devices

Smaller, faster, lighter. That’s the direction in which all gadgets are headed. Need evidence? Check out Casio’s Freedio FZ-700S Scanner and Freedio FZ-500P Printer. Weighing in at only 4.7 ounces and 9.9 ounces, respectively, these palm-size devices allow you to scan data and print it on paper the size of a business card. Want a handy way to store that graph from your PowerPoint presentation? Use the parallel-port docking cradle to send it from your PC to your printer; then watch it print! Need a place to store business cards? Use the scanner’s built-in feeder, and sync to your PC.