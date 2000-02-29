Supply Chic

Who says the design of small, everyday tools can’t be as interesting as the design of cars, computers, or clothing?

Philippe Starck, a world-famous designer known for his hotel and furniture creations

(not to mention his very fashionable toothbrushes and cheese graters), has introduced a line of chic office supplies, including a stapler, a utility knife, a tape dispenser, and an eraser. Relatively compact (each item is small enough to fit in your pocket), these four normally mundane objects will delight you with their elegance.

Philippe Starck’s office supplies range in price from $3 to $15.50 and can be purchased through Unica Home (www.unicahome.com).