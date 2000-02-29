Picture This

Photographers are cool. I work with some of the best in the world. I even want to be one of them. Okay, not really — I’m way too busy. And frankly, a photographer’s life isn’t all that cool: It’s a big mess of clients, chemicals, and contact sheets. So thank goodness for digital technology.

I just got my first digital camera — a Digilux Zoom. It’s Leica’s version of the Fuji MX-2700. Now, the Fuji is a great camera, but the Leica model is a Great Camera. And if Leica is the BMW of the camera world, then the Digilux is its Z8 roadster. The Leica tradition lives on in the old-school styling of the Digilux’s titanium body, in its leather grips, and in that timeless red Leica logo.

I don’t bother with the software or cables that come bundled with the camera (the software is annoyingly slow and prone to crashing). Instead, I use a USB SmartMedia card reader (about $70) and drag the JPEGs directly onto my hard drive. Then I print them on Epson photo paper using my Epson Stylus Photo 1200 printer.

The Digilux Zoom costs $649, and the Epson Stylus Photo 1200 sells for $499. Visit Leica (www.leica-camera.com) or Epson (www.epson.com) on the Web.