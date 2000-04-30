My Favorite Bookmarks – Nancy Regent

Who: Managing editor of Hoover’s Online
Email: nregent@hoovers.com
URL: www.hoovers.com
Surfing Manifesto: I want concise, reputable, well-written content that’s also rewarding, fun, and worthwhile.
ClickZ Today
http://www.clickz.com
A great source for keeping current on the e-commerce world; it provides an overall picture of the industry.
The Daily Deal.com
http://www.thedailydeal.com
This site tracks high-stakes deals in the world of finance.
Feed
http://www.feedmag.com
This online magazine offers a broad perspective on media, technology, and contemporary culture.
Media Central
http://www.mediacentral.com
Here, I can find incisive and in-depth features and commentary on subjects that are relevant to me.
Newspaper Association of America
http://www.naa.org
I’m a newspaper junkie, and the “Hotlinks” section of this site will link you to more newspapers than you can read in a day.
107.1 KGSR
http://www.kgsr.com
One of the best radio stations from the live-music capital of the world — Austin, Texas. Format schmormat!
Robot Wisdom
http://www.robotwisdom.com
One of the best Web logs on the Net. This one specializes in literature and pop culture.