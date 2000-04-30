advertisement
My Favorite Bookmarks – Nancy Regent

By Fast Company1 minute Read

Who: Managing editor of Hoover’s Online
Email: nregent@hoovers.com
URL: www.hoovers.com
Surfing Manifesto: I want concise, reputable, well-written content that’s also rewarding, fun, and worthwhile.

ClickZ Today

http://www.clickz.com

A great source for keeping current on the e-commerce world; it provides an overall picture of the industry.

The Daily Deal.com

http://www.thedailydeal.com

This site tracks high-stakes deals in the world of finance.

Feed

http://www.feedmag.com

This online magazine offers a broad perspective on media, technology, and contemporary culture.

Media Central

http://www.mediacentral.com

Here, I can find incisive and in-depth features and commentary on subjects that are relevant to me.

Newspaper Association of America

http://www.naa.org

I’m a newspaper junkie, and the “Hotlinks” section of this site will link you to more newspapers than you can read in a day.

107.1 KGSR

http://www.kgsr.com

One of the best radio stations from the live-music capital of the world — Austin, Texas. Format schmormat!

Robot Wisdom

http://www.robotwisdom.com

One of the best Web logs on the Net. This one specializes in literature and pop culture.

