The Next Agenda – Introduction

It is one of the trademarks of the new economy: You can play the game almost any way you choose. You can craft a business model that shocks your competitors. You can commit your operation to delivering customer service that delights your clients. You can think global from the day that you open your doors. You can find a local niche that the global giants have overlooked and turn it into your own private enterprise zone. The way that you position your company, the way that you brand your operation, the way that you differentiate your product or service from others on the market — today more than ever, those critical factors of success are a matter of personal choice, personal expression, and personal work style.

But.

Don’t neglect The Agenda. What we call The Agenda encompasses the themes that define work that matters. Here at Fast Company, over the past four years, we’ve noticed some important, instructive patterns — patterns that suggest not only what it takes to play the game differently but also what it takes to play the game better. For that matter, they suggest not only what it takes to play the game better but also what it takes to win.

Whenever we visit a company, almost invariably we can figure out right away just how fast it really is. The answers to four questions tell the story:

What kind of leadership does the company practice?

What does the company do to build teamwork into its way of doing business?

Does the company embody social values that give it a powerful sense of purpose?