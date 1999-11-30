Chief Imagination Officer

Imagine having enough time to do your work — and to volunteer for a good cause. Greg Baldwin wants to help make that possible. He is responsible for ImpactOnline’s VolunteerMatch Web site (www.volunteermatch.org), which pairs enthusiastic people with such leading nonprofits as the Boys & Girls Club, the California AIDS Ride, and the United Way.

Help us imagine what you do.

I use new technology tools to solve an old problem: how to get people involved. Our goal is to connect people to their community.

What kind of future do you imagine?

I imagine a world where making time to volunteer is easy and worthwhile organizations have more supporters than they need.

How do you stay imaginative?

I try to keep up with technology and with people. That means talking with those who have used our service and reading the network administrator’s guide to Linux.