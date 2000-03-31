My Favorite Bookmarks – Terri Lonier

Who: CEO of Working Solo Inc.
Email: terri@workingsolo.com
URL: www.workingsolo.com
Surfing Manifesto: Whether I’m on a 56K dial-up service in my Hudson Valley office or a 24-7 DSL in my San Francisco office, I scour the Net for information and inspiration to help spread the word about today’s free-agent workforce.
Flash Commerce
http://www.flashcommerce.com
A daily dose of news and discussion on e-commerce and small business.
SCORE
http://www.score.org
SCORE is a nonprofit partner of the Small Business Administration. Its site is the first one that I suggest to folks who are looking for free, one-on-one online business counseling.
Bigstep.com
http://www.bigstep.com
“Let thousands of Web sites bloom” could be the motto for this startup that lets SOHO (small office-home office) companies create and run their Web businesses for free. I’m the small-business advocate for this site, and I’m continually energized by the creativity of its entrepreneurial site builders.
Davenetics
http://www.davenetics.com
Dave Pell’s daily hit of quick blurbs about Web-related news is as close to a digital rush as you can get in these Net-paced times.
Refdesk
http://www.refdesk.com
Run by Bob Drudge (father of Matt), this is one of the most comprehensive reference sites on the Web. If you don’t find a link to it here, you don’t need it.