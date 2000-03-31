advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

My Favorite Bookmarks – Felicia Moore Lindau

By Fast Company1 minute Read

Who: Founder and CEO of Sparks.com

advertisement

Email: felicia@sparks.com

URL: www.sparks.com

Surfing Manifesto: I love the convenience and comfort of buying exactly what I need right from my desk. And I’m always on the lookout for good customer-service experiences.

Sparks.com

www.sparks.com

If I do say so myself, this is the best greeting-card store in the world.

DealTime

www.dealtime.com

Price rankings for tons of products, plus info on where to buy them. My husband is a gadget-head, and I use this site to find the best place to buy him the latest electronic gizmo.

Kozmo.com

www.kozmo.com

The ultimate couch-potato site. My husband and I rarely have time to relax, but for those times when we can relax, we use this site to order a video — along with a pint of Chubby Hubby.

eBay

www.ebay.com

I confess, I’m addicted to this site. My sister collects vintage Barbie dolls, and I’m a big hit whenever I can score an old Barbie for her birthday.

Violet

www.violet.com

This site offers really fun things for the home, plus great thank-you gifts for a host or hostess — or anyone else.

Moviefone.com

www.moviefone.com

So much better than waiting in line, only to find out that a show is sold-out.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life