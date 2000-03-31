My Favorite Bookmarks – Felicia Moore Lindau

Who: Founder and CEO of Sparks.com
Email: felicia@sparks.com
URL: www.sparks.com
Surfing Manifesto: I love the convenience and comfort of buying exactly what I need right from my desk. And I’m always on the lookout for good customer-service experiences.
If I do say so myself, this is the best greeting-card store in the world.
DealTime
www.dealtime.com
Price rankings for tons of products, plus info on where to buy them. My husband is a gadget-head, and I use this site to find the best place to buy him the latest electronic gizmo.
Kozmo.com
www.kozmo.com
The ultimate couch-potato site. My husband and I rarely have time to relax, but for those times when we can relax, we use this site to order a video — along with a pint of Chubby Hubby.
eBay
www.ebay.com
I confess, I’m addicted to this site. My sister collects vintage Barbie dolls, and I’m a big hit whenever I can score an old Barbie for her birthday.
Violet
www.violet.com
This site offers really fun things for the home, plus great thank-you gifts for a host or hostess — or anyone else.
Moviefone.com
www.moviefone.com
So much better than waiting in line, only to find out that a show is sold-out.