Funny Business

The new economy is serious business. It’s producing technology that makes people’s lives richer — and makes us feel overwhelmed. It’s generating great wealth — and worries about those left behind.

That doesn’t mean we have to take ourselves so seriously.

One of the most welcome recent developments on the Web is the explosion of humor targeted at the Web itself, along with the business practices that it’s unleashed. We’re not talking about those moronic jokes that your friends keep emailing you about Bill Gates, Monica Lewinsky, or some other celeb. This is genuinely witty stuff from genuine “.com” insiders.

Consider, for example, Fade to Black (www.fadetoblack.com), an online humor magazine that prides itself on “Leading the world to higher consciousness through mockery and cheap publicity stunts.” One of its more hilarious mockeries is a parody of Yahoo! Fade to Black’s version, Jewhoo! (www.jewhoo.com), organizes famous people of Jewish descent according to Yahoo! categories, such as Arts & Humanities, Business & Economy, or Sports. Click on a category and you’ll get an alphabetical listing of Jewish greats in that area. Of course, you can also search by name or keyword.

Free-houses Inc. (www.summation.net/freehouses) mocks those offers of “free” products that are usually too good to be true — both for customers and for the companies that supposedly make money by giving stuff away. The site advertises three- and four-bedroom homes available in such high-price areas as Palo Alto and Beverly Hills, California; Cambridge, Massachusetts; and Scarsdale, New York. The good news: All the houses are available for free. The bad news: You’ve got to sign a 30-year agreement to purchase maid service, a personal butler, and telephone and Internet access from Free-houses Inc. You also have to be willing to put up with banner advertising in each bedroom and in front of the toilet.

One problem with Web parodies, of course, is that the Web is such a parody of itself. Big business makes a tougher target — not because it’s any less deserving, but because the raw material isn’t nearly as rich. The Corporation (www.thecorporation.com) is a fictional company that manufactures humor. In an orientation letter, the Corporation’s CEO, F. Walter Ellison Jr., welcomes us to the company. “The Corporation has mounted successful hostile takeovers of every world company worthy of acquisition. Whomever you used to work for, we probably own them.” The site’s “Humor Product Archive” indexes the Corporation’s products, including a carpal-tunnel workshop and a review of the new CD-ROM children’s book “Do Whatever the Media Tells You To.”

The Corporation is the brainchild of Reed Berkowitz, 31, a free-agent computer consultant, and Paul Pierce, 32, a graphic designer for a prominent San Francisco-area game company. Initially, the site was merely a place for them to vent their work frustrations and laugh at their own lives. “It was a place to redirect creative impulses that we couldn’t express at work,” explains Berkowitz. “It kept us out of trouble.”