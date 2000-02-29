KPMG Faces the Internet Test

The rise of the Internet as a force for change is putting virtually every company to the test: Can your people adopt the new mind-sets and acquire the new skill sets that are necessary in order to win in the new world of business? KPMG LLP, the global consulting, tax, and accounting giant, takes this question so seriously that it has designed a crash course in Internet studies for everyone in the firm’s consulting division — from junior administrative assistants to senior partners. The rigorous 50-hour curriculum covers everything from copyright law to using the Web to manage inventory.

The people at KPMG Consulting call the course Internet 101. “If we want to work with Net companies, then we have to act like a Net company,” says Sheryl R. Schwartz, 36, the KPMG partner who developed the course curriculum. “We have to embed the Internet in everything we do. It’s a credibility thing.”

But it’s also a competitive thing. In 1999, 36% of KPMG’s consulting revenues came from e-business assignments, bringing in more than $680 million. And KPMG isn’t the only consulting firm with a Web-training program: Andersen Consulting sent 15,000 of its consultants to its corporate university last year for three weeks of e-commerce classes.

“Internet 101 has become the gateway to our business,” says Randolph Blazer, 49, vice chairman of consulting. Adds Schwartz: “We’re making an investment in our employees. We’re telling them, ‘We want to keep you up to speed.’ We can’t limit this program to consultants. After all, our administrative assistants talk to our clients too.”

Students begin Internet 101 by taking a 25-question pretest that covers a vast range of topics. They can find the answers to those questions by opening their “course locker,” a Web site containing 11 core-curriculum modules. And all students in Internet 101 learn how to build an e-business by using courseware developed by Cisco Systems (a KPMG strategic partner that plans to invest roughly $1 billion in the firm). The program even provides virtual “lectures” — complete with instructors, charts, and graphs — via a small video box.

In an attempt to master the material, KPMGers might complete more than two dozen online exercises, each one measuring their progress against the curriculum and ranking them against their peers. And to finish up the course, all students must take a 40-question multiple-choice exam. Failing the exam doesn’t mean dismissal. But passing is a prerequisite for all higher-level classes.

Internet 101 is one class that few students want to skip. In the first three days that the pretest was offered, roughly 3,500 KPMG employees — more than one-third of its consulting workforce — signed up. The course went online last September, and within three months 95% of KPMG’s domestic workforce had taken the final test. Internet 101 has generated so much buzz that even clients are lining up to take it these days.