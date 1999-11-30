Dream Gift

Unless you’ve spent the last few months sitting in your cubicle, pulling all-nighters, you’ve probably heard about the much-acclaimed Sega Dreamcast videogame console. So why not get in on the fun yourself? Thanks to its ultrasimple plug-and-play capabilities, the Dreamcast takes just seconds to install. Then you can enjoy mind-blowing 3-D graphics and special effects. The unit’s 56k modem redefines the basics of gaming. Want to play NHL hockey with someone from across the country? Simply register with the Sega Dreamcast Network and connect with people who want to play. The Dreamcast sells for $199.99. Visit Dreamcast on the Web (www.dreamcast.com).