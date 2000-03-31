Advertisers in Issue 33

3M Post-it Easel www.3m.com/post-it

AB Watley www.abwatley.com

Acura www.acura.com

Agilent Technologies www.agilent.com

Agillion www.agillion.com

Alitalia www.alitaliausa.com

Alliance Capital www.alliancecapital.com

American Power Conversion www.apcc.com

American Society for Quality www.asq.com

Andersen Consulting www.anderesenconsulting.com

Apple Computer www.apple.com

Aquent www.aquent.com

Arkansas Dept. of Econ Dev. www.1-800-arkansas.com

ASD Systems www.asdsystems.com

Audi www.audiusa.com

Autonomy www.autonomy.com

Banana Republic www.bananarepublic.com

Beefeater Gin www.beefeater.com

Brioni www.brioni.it

BroadVision www.broadvision.com

Brooks Brothers www.brooksbrothers.com

Buffalo Niagara www.buffaloniagara.org

Buick Park Avenue www.parkavenue.buick.com

Business Week www.businessweek.com

Cadillac Seville www.cadillac.com

Camper Footwear www.camper.es

Capital One www.capitalone.com

Career Central www.careercentral.com

Centra Software www.centra.com

Chanel www.chanel.com

Chevy Suburban www.chevrolet.com

Chrysler www.chrysler.com

Chrysler Five Star www.fivestar.com

Clarion Hotel www.clarionhotel.com

Compaq www.directplus.compaq.com

Cygnion www.cygnion.com

Delta Airlines www.delta-air.com

Digex www.digex.com/e-business7

Digital Focus www.digitalfocus.com

Digital Island www.digitalisland.com

DKNY www.donnakaran.com

Driveway www.driveway.com

Duke University www.business.duke.edu

Ecco Shoes www.ecco.com

eCredit.com www.ecredit.com

Encoding.com www.encoding.com

Energizer www.energizer.com

Epoch Internet www.epoch.net

ePrize www.eprize.net

Ernst & Young www.ey.com

E*Trade www.etrade.com

Expedia.com www.expedia.com

Factiva www.factiva.com

Fairfax County Econ. Dev. Authority www.fairfaxcountyeda.com

Federal Express www.fedex.com

Fidelity Brokerage www.fidelity.com

Fidelity eBusiness www.fidelity.com/ebusinessjobs

Fidelity Net IRA www.fidelity.com/ira

FileMaker www.filemaker.com

Flycast www.flycast.com

Ford Outfitters www.fordoutfitters.com

FreeAgent.com www.freeagent.com

Getronics www.getronics.com

GoldMine Software www.goldmine.com

GolfServ www.golfserv.com

Guess? www.guess.com

Guru.com www.guru.com

Hale & Dorr LLP www.haleanddorr.com

Harvard Business School Exec. Ed. www.exed.hbs.edu/programs/ody/index.html

Hewitt Associates www.hewitt.com

Honda www.honda.com

Host Pro www.hostpro.com

i2i.com www.i2i.com

IBM Cust. Relationship Mgmt. www.ibm.com/e-business/service

IBM Small Business Program www.ibm.com/smallbusiness34

IBM Web Connections www.ibm.com

Infiniti www.infiniti.com

Insight Express www.insightexpress.com

Insignia/ESG www.insigniaesg.com

Intend Change www.intendchange.com

Internet Domain Registrars Corp. www.registrars.com

Inventa www.inventa.com

IPIX www.ipix.com

Jaguar www.jaguar.com/us

Janus Investment Funds www.janus.com

John Nuveen Co. www.nuveen.com

Johnson & Johnson — Nizoral AD www.nizoral.com

Jossey-Bass www.josseybass.com

Lands’ End www.landsend.com

Lincoln LS www.lincolnvehicles.com

Lotus www.lotus.com

Lucent Technologies www.lucent.com

Maker’s Mark www.redwax.com

MasterCard www.mastercard.com

Michelin www.michelin.com

MicronPC.com www.micronpc.com

Microsoft bCentral www.bcentral.com

Microsoft Operations www.microsoft.com/jobs

Microsoft Photo Draw 2000 www.microsoft.com/photodraw/go

Microsoft Windows 2000 www.windows2000anywhere.com

Mimio www.mimio.com

MindManager www.mindmanager.com

Mondus.com www.mondus.com

Motorola Digital DNA www.digitaldna.com

Naviant www.naviant.com/2group

NCR www.ncr.com

NeoPoint www.neopoint.com

Neuberger & Berman www.neubergerberman.com

New York State www.empire.state.ny.us

Nextel Communications www.nextel.com

Nordstrom www.nordstrom.com

Nortel www.nortelnetworks.com

Office Domain www.messageasap.com

Office.com www.office.com

One Inc. www.oneco.net

Oracle www.oracle.com

Palm www.palm.com

Performance Networks www.o-pinion.com

Picturetel — 760 www.picturetel.com

PlaceWare www.placeware.com

Pontiac Bonneville www.pontiac.com

Projector People www.projectorpeople.com

Qwest www.qwest.com

Rackspace www.rackspace.com

RealCall.com www.realcall.com

RealNames www.realnames.com

Register www.register.com

RewardsPlus www.rewardsplus.com

Riverbed Technologies www.riverbedtech.com/scoutweb

Robbins Gioia www.pmblvd.com

Rockport www.rockport.com

Rogaine www.rogaine.com

RoweCom Inc. www.rowe.com

Scottish Enterprises www.serveurope.net

Service911 www.service911.com

Siegelgale www.seigelgale.com

Simplexity www.simplexity.com

Slates www.slates.com

Sony Memory Stick www.sony.com/ms

Sun Microsystems www.sun.com/thedot

SupplierMarket.com www.suppliermarket.com

Synchrony Communications Inc. www.synchrony.net

Tektronix www.tek.com

Teligent www.teligent.com

Teva www.teva.com

Timberland www.timberland.com

Toshiba America Inc. www.toshiba.com

Turbo Linux www.turbolinux.com

TWA www.twa.com

Tyvek www.dupont.com/tyvek/envelopes

Visa www.visa.com

Volkswagen Passat www.vw.com

WebEx www.webex.com

Wilson Learning Worldwide www.wilsonlearning.com

Wit Capital www.witcapital.com

Worldweb.net www.worldweb.net

Wyoming Division of Tourism www.wyomingtourism.org