A Smarter Way to Brainstorm

FedEx’s Daily Operations Review is the Barry Sanders of meetings — 60 minutes of fast, focused, low-to-the-ground performance that enables the $10 billion shipping giant to pull off a daily logistics miracle involving 3 million packages, 211 countries, some 37,000 vans and trucks, and more than 550 planes. FedEx Vice President Rodger Podwoski understands that “when the life cycle of your relationship with a customer is anywhere from 15 to 17 hours, you don’t have time to sit around and say, ‘Oh let’s have another meeting on that afterwards.'”

Purpose: What happened last night? And, what do we have to do today to make sure things run as smoothly as, if not better than, yesterday?

Why I Never Miss It: Customer service is all we have. We don’t make widgets, we offer reliability. This meeting is all about ensuring that

Pre-game

Every weekday at 5 AM, a taped recap of the night’s performance is made available via voice mail. Participants check in to review any problems they’ll need to discuss and solve

Ground Rules

It’s a military model. The corporation’s Global Operations Control and Coordination (GOCC) group chairs the meeting. Fifteen to thirty representatives from key departments — Air Operations, Hub Operations, Customer Service, Computer Systems, Meteorology — stationed around the globe attend or participate by conference call.

“It never runs longer than 60 to 75 minutes,” Podwoski says. “It’s fast and action-oriented — like a football team in a two-minute drill. You need to get the ball over the goal line. The team is focused on a real-time solution. GOCC is like the quarterback who determines the solution. Individuals are responsible for their part of the plan.”

Talking Stick

GOCC follows a military-style checklist. The GOCC leader will say, “Meteorology,” and that department will come back with their report. Then the leader says, “Flight,” and if they have no issues, they’ll say, “No comment.” “It’s a very disciplined pattern that flows quickly and smartly”