Road Rules – Rule 16

Home Base: Somerville, Massachusetts

Mileage: 5,000 miles a month

Favorite Destination: Austin, Texas

Don’t Leave Home without It: Mead Corp.’s Fat Little Wireless Neatbook notebook

“Last fall, for the Company of Friends Road Show (www.fastcompany.com/roadshow), I drove more than 5,300 miles over the course of seven weeks. I visited 15 cities in 7 southern states. I participated in workshops, panel discussions, and various other events. I visited fast companies and thought leaders. And I stayed with Fast Company readers and with members of the readers’ network — the Company of Friends.”

“I did not stay in hotel rooms — by design. Money wasn’t an issue. Staying at a hotel isolates you from the place you’re visiting and from the people you’ll be working with. By staying with the magazine’s readers — sometimes with their friends or family members — I experienced parts of my host communities that I would have missed otherwise. And by staying in CoF members’ homes, I learned far more about those people than I would have if I had stayed in a hotel: who they are, what’s important to them.”