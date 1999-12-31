Have Web, Will Travel

Site Description First Class Turbulence

Hotelguide.com

www.hotelguide.com Need advice on where to stay in a new city? This site has a database of 60,000 hotels around the world, with information on prices and amenities, as well as photos of many of the hotels. For $42, you receive Hotelguide.com’s Discount Card, which lets you get special rates at participating hotels. And the site’s Currency Converter helps you figure out exactly how much you’re saving. If you’re looking for a place to stay in a certain area but you have no specific hotel in mind, you’re in for a lengthy search. Punch in “Cairo, Egypt,” for example, and 77 listings appear for you to sort through.

Zagat.com

www.zagat.com Is room service stale? Check out the Web version of Zagat’s popular restaurant guides. This site helps you find the perfect eating experience. You can search by price range, cuisine, or even decor. Register at Zagat.com, and gain access to reviews, maps, and rankings. And don’t forget to check out the site’s “outtakes”: customer comments that were deemed too brutally honest for the print guides. The site is so thorough — and so much fun — that you might spend more time evaluating your dinner options than rehearsing your presentation for the next day.

Travel Advice

http://193.114.50.10/travel/countryadvice.asp The British Foreign & Commonwealth Office has created a handy resource. This site, covering countries from Algeria to Zimbabwe, should be a required stop for anyone planning a business trip abroad. The site has access to travel advisories and other news pertinent to out-of-the-way places that you plan to visit soon. There’s even great advice on immunizations and inoculations. Since this is an official site of the British government, some of its better features — such as what to do if you lose your visa — aren’t all that relevant to Americans.