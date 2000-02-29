The (Stealth) War for Talent

It was time to reinvent my career. Being Jeff Bezos (no, not that Jeff Bezos!) was a failure. But as we all know, on the Net, “failure” is just an alternative spelling of “IPO.” It was time for me to move on.

According to one Web pundit, there are more than a million job listings online at all times. Yeah, a million jobs that nobody wants — full-time, clock-punching snooze-a-thons. No thanks. Like so many free-agent geniuses, I have the schedule, the wardrobe, and the television-viewing habits of an e-lancer.

So I visited one of those independent-contractor Web sites — the ones where you put your talents up for auction, Beanie Baby-style, and bid for jobs on a project-by-project basis. You have no contact with your clients, except through email. Now we’re talking!

There was a job with my name on it: “Create a top-notch e-commerce Web site from start to finish!” A $250,000 job, which I landed easily with a bid of $50K. I was so thrilled about getting the job that I immediately left to visit a buddy in Florida for a few days. When I got back, someone in a brick-and-mortar office in Ely, Nevada wanted to know where the hell his “top-notch e-commerce Web site” was.

I readjusted my sights. I went to www.worklikeaslave.com, typed in the name of my city, and — bingo! A Mrs. McArdle, who lived just two streets away from me, needed someone to rake leaves. She left a rake for me on her porch, along with a yard-debris bag and a $5 bill. No more e-bucks! This was the real thing — dead presidents!

I returned from raking leaves and came across another request, also from Mrs. McArdle. She needed someone to pick up the dog poop that was on her property. Hey, once you’ve been part of a product-free software company, there’s nothing you won’t pick up.

I should have known then that Mrs. McArdle was too Net-savvy to be an ordinary pensioner with a PC, but I never imagined that she was an HR honcho in disguise. Soon she had me changing water filters and pruning fruit trees. I was on a roll!