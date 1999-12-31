The Hard Cell

Cell-phones aren’t just for work anymore. More and more of us are taking them to increasingly treacherous places — from ski slopes to hiking trails. One new mobile phone, the Ericsson R250d Pro, has been designed with durability in mind. Dubbed “the Rock,” it’s water-, dust-, and shock-resistant; it even meets the U.S. military’s requirements for ruggedness. It’s smart too. It has a built-in speakerphone, vibrating call alert, and a phone book that can store up to 200 entries.