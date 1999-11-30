Handy Gadgets

The world of work is divided into two groups: people who use PDAs (personal digital assistants) and people who don’t. Those who do now have another option. Handspring Inc. — a company founded by the creators of the ubiquitous PalmPilot — has unveiled its first product, the Visor Deluxe. Among its many features, the Visor’s “killer app” is its Springboard expansion slot, which lets users incorporate new features through add-on modules. A bunch of modules are in development, including MP3 players, GPS receivers, and digital cameras.

For PDA newcomers, the folks at Palm have unveiled the Palm IIIe Special Edition — the PDA equivalent of a Honda Accord. The Palm IIIe offers HotSync technology plus infrared-beaming capabilities.

The Visor Deluxe sells for $249. The Palm IIIe Special Edition sells for $199. Visit Handspring (www.handspring.com) and Palm Computing (www.palm.com) on the Web.