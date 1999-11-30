Shopping for a Cause

Site iGive.com

Good Cause Lets you choose from among more than 5,300 organizations or add one of your own. Every time you view a page, refer a friend, or buy something, you donate money toward your cause. Here’s a site that brings new meaning to socially conscious shopping. It features products and companies that are socially conscious, environmentally aware, employee friendly, and community oriented. All types of organizations can use this site. Each group gets its own Web page, where it can post information. Groups also earn money for ads, Web searches, and purchases that originate on their pages. Schoolpop works like iGive.com and KickStart.com. But instead of choosing a cause, you select a school. Every time you shop, merchants give as much as 20% of the purchase price to the school. A shopping portal that lets you raise money for a number of nonprofits around the country.

Good Idea iGive members can claim a tax deduction on the portions of their purchases that get passed on to charities. The deduction applies only to the part of the purchase that’s donated. Besides products, there are also tips, articles, and services to help shoppers get involved in helping others. One such service allows users to donate a tree or grove to the Tree-People of Los Angeles. Supporters can make that Web page their start page. They can also personalize it with news and stock info, weather reports, and favorite links. It may not be MyYahoo!, but it’s not bad. Since Schoolpop tapped into a database that lists all schools in the United States, you’re likely to find your school, no matter how small or exclusive. Not only does the site let you support charities by shopping at its home page, but it also builds “shopping villages,” or cobranded sites with big nonprofits like Big Brothers and Big Sisters.

Good to Know To receive credit for your purchases, you must initiate shopping through the iGive site. Any purchases made by going to a merchant’s site, even if the merchant is part of iGive’s mall, won’t count. Unlike some other shopping sites, this isn’t a portal for funneling shoppers to other stores — it is a store. It makes its money the old-fashioned way, by selling products. You get what you surf for. Each Internet search that a supporter initiates from the page generates a penny for the designated group. The group also gets 50% of the revenue for ads sold on its page. Even if your school isn’t active, you can still shop. The site will keep track of your purchases and apply the rebates owed to your school when it does sign up. By organizing your shopping through separate pages for each large organization, it’s easy to change causes by visiting the appropriate shopping site.