I Can See for Miles

Airline Program Ways to Earn Miles of Smiles First Class

United Airlines Mileage Plus Want to sail the friendly seas? United won’t hold it against you. For every fully paid cruise that you take in an ocean-view cabin on Norwegian Cruise Line, United will grant you between 1,000 and 5,000 miles. Mileage Plus holders can donate air-travel miles to several charities (including the American Red Cross and Habitat for Humanity) — as long as the donation totals more than 10,000 miles. For United travelers, expired miles are now a thing of the past. As long as you either earn or redeem miles at least once every three years, you can hang on to all of your miles.

American Airlines AAdvantage Earn 5,000 miles — and perfect your short game — when you enroll in a three-day program at the Nicklaus-Flick Golf School, operated by Jack Nicklaus’s Golden Bear Golf Inc. You can donate miles to Miles For Kids In Need, a program that provides free air transportation to seriously ill children. Use your miles to contribute to the future: With 2,000 AAdvantage miles, you can open a Kids Own America CashSmart bank or brokerage account for your kids at any partnering institution.

Delta Airlines SkyMiles The Delta SkyMiles credit card from American Express lets you garner miles for just about any purchase: One card owner bought an Irish pub for $500,000 — and received roughly 500,000 air miles. Check out Delta’s SkyWish program: Once you’ve earned 5,000 miles, you can donate extra miles to organizations such as the United Way of America and the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Why not give the gift of air miles? The SkyRewards program lets you purchase air mileage in units of 500, 1,000, and 5,000 miles. (The minimum order is 60,000 miles.)