Speed Reader

Want to give a friend or colleague a smart stocking stuffer this holiday season? Then consider putting the Siemens Pocket Reader on your gift list. This pocket-size device is essentially an electronic highlighter. In fact, it works much like its old-fashioned, bright-yellow counterpart: Just run it across a line of text, and the words are displayed on a screen on the side of the pen. Now comes the best part — transferring the text to your PC or Mac. Go to the Pocket Reader Web site (www.pocketreader.com), download the free PReader software, plug the connector cable in your serial port, and sit back as the material transfers. From the preader interface, you can cut and paste the text into any application. The unit can capture text in English, Spanish, German, Italian, and French. The Pocket Reader costs $169.95.