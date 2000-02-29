My Favorite Bookmarks – Geraldine Weis-Corbley

Who: Owner and publisher of the Good News Network
Email: gw@goodnewsnetwork.org
URL: www.goodnewsnetwork.org
Surfing Manifesto: I use the Web to track down positive people and good stories. I ignore sites that are cynical, silly, or obnoxious.
Stateline.org
www.stateline.org
A publication of the Pew Center on the States. This site features articles from newspapers across the country, as well as articles by stateline.org staff writers. And information on each state is searchable by subject (health care, welfare reform, and so on).
The Hunger Site
www.thehungersite.com
Every day, I click the “Donate Free Food” button, and a contribution is made to the United Nations World Food Program. Today, I donated 1.5 cups of rice, wheat, maize, or other staple food, adding to the more than 100 tons of food donated weekly.
NPR Online
www.npr.org
I love the archived NPR shows. This is where I go when I’m in the mood for All Things Considered or Morning Edition.
Daily Word
www.unityworldhq.org/daily_word.htm
Whenever I need a dose of spiritual encouragement, I visit this Web site, which is operated by the Unity School of Christianity.
Yahoo! Top Stories
http://dailynews.yahoo.com/headlines/ts
This is the fastest, easiest way to get the day’s major news stories.