Shooting Stars

Digital technologies have changed how we look at work, at markets, and at companies themselves. The NexStar 5 telescope, from Celestron, changes how we look at the universe. Hook it up to your PC, point it out the window, and gaze at Mars, the moon, or the Big Dipper — right on your computer screen! Better yet, the NexStar 5 offers tutorials for those of us who may have missed Astronomy 101. Want to learn more about the constellation that’s on your screen? With a simple click, you can get a galaxy of information. It’s like having the heavens at your fingertips.