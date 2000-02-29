My Favorite Bookmarks – Lavonne Luquis

Who: President and CEO of Latino.com
Email: lavonne@latinolink.com
URL: www.latino.com
Surfing Manifesto: Time is really precious. I like to zoom in and out of sites to find what I want — fast!
HispanicAd.com
www.hispanicad.com
This site does a great job of keeping its audience informed about what’s happening in the U.S. Hispanic and Latin American Internet arenas.
The “Wall Street Journal” Interactive Edition
www.wsj.com
I browse this site whenever I’m eating lunch at my desk.
United Airlines
www.ual.com
We have offices on both coasts, so I spend a lot of time flying between New York City and San Francisco. I like that I can book last-minute trips online — and can use my frequent-flier miles.
Webvan
www.webvan.com
I love this site because I hate standing in line at the grocery store.
Merriam-Webster Online
www.m-w.com
A quick and easy way to double-check the spelling of a word.
moviefone.com
www.moviefone.com
Whenever I feel like going to a Saturday matinee, this site tells me what movie is playing where.
Yaelisa and Caminos Flamencos
http://members.aol.com/yaelisa/home.html
I love to dance, and someday I hope to learn how to dance flamenco. And when I do, I’ll start my lessons here.