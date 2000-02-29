advertisement
My Favorite Bookmarks – Lavonne Luquis

By Fast Company1 minute Read

Who: President and CEO of Latino.com

Email: lavonne@latinolink.com

URL: www.latino.com

Surfing Manifesto: Time is really precious. I like to zoom in and out of sites to find what I want — fast!

HispanicAd.com

www.hispanicad.com

This site does a great job of keeping its audience informed about what’s happening in the U.S. Hispanic and Latin American Internet arenas.

The “Wall Street Journal” Interactive Edition

www.wsj.com

I browse this site whenever I’m eating lunch at my desk.

United Airlines

www.ual.com

We have offices on both coasts, so I spend a lot of time flying between New York City and San Francisco. I like that I can book last-minute trips online — and can use my frequent-flier miles.

Webvan

www.webvan.com

I love this site because I hate standing in line at the grocery store.

Merriam-Webster Online

www.m-w.com

A quick and easy way to double-check the spelling of a word.

moviefone.com

www.moviefone.com

Whenever I feel like going to a Saturday matinee, this site tells me what movie is playing where.

Yaelisa and Caminos Flamencos

http://members.aol.com/yaelisa/home.html

I love to dance, and someday I hope to learn how to dance flamenco. And when I do, I’ll start my lessons here.

