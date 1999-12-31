advertisement
My Favorite Bookmarks – Skip Rudolf

By Fast Company1 minute Read

Who: Director of the Alibris Web store, an online merchant offering used, rare, and hard-to-find books

Email: skipr@alibris.com

URL: www.alibris.com

Surfing Manifesto: I surf in order to learn about, listen to, and interact with every corner of the world.

TimeOut.com

http://www.timeout.com

Stay in the loop — and in all the best places. Essential lodging, food, and entertainment information for the urban globe-trotter.

krs’ radioworld

http://www.krs-radioworld.com

Your good guide to a planet that keeps getting smaller. Listen to music that’s hot in Berlin, get the latest-breaking news from Malawi, and tune in to thousands of radio stations worldwide. Shortwave radio was never this good!

AltaVista:Live!

http://babelfish.altavista.com

Turn a humdrum English love letter into a knee-melting lettre d’amour. Who needs Cyrano?

The World Factbook

http://www.cia.gov/cia/publications/factbook

Leave it to the CIA’s “men in black” to serve up the Web’s definitive international almanac.

Mplayer.com

http://www.mplayer.com

You deserve a break today. The rise of free multiplayer gaming is one of the Internet’s best-kept secrets, and Mplayer.com has become something of a mecca for casual and hard-core gamers alike.

