My Favorite Bookmarks – Skip Rudolf

Who: Director of the Alibris Web store, an online merchant offering used, rare, and hard-to-find books

Email: skipr@alibris.com

URL: www.alibris.com

Surfing Manifesto: I surf in order to learn about, listen to, and interact with every corner of the world.

TimeOut.com

http://www.timeout.com

Stay in the loop — and in all the best places. Essential lodging, food, and entertainment information for the urban globe-trotter.