Road Rules – Rule No. 17

Home Base: Harwinton, Connecticut

Mileage: 50,000 miles a year

Favorite Destination: Paris, France

Don’t Leave Home Without it: Miles Davis’s “Kind of Blue” album

“In my line of work, I’m often the only person at a work site who doesn’t live there. As worldwide sourcing manager, I go on business expeditions to the hinterlands. When I first visit a plant, a supplier, or another company, I’m usually the only new guy. And in some places, I’m also a foreigner. So I’m always looking for techniques to help me blend into the crowd.”

“One thing I do is to read a book about a region before I get there. And I’m not talking only about guidebooks. The people who write guidebooks aren’t always from the areas that they’re writing about anyway, so I also read other books. Before going to France, I might read Peter Mayle’s ‘A Year in Provence.’ If I’m planning a visit to the South, I might read Charles Frazier’s ‘Cold Mountain.’ “