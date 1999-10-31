Easy to Handle

There haven’t been many big ideas in luggage since the invention of the now-ubiquitous rolling suitcase. But Andiamo, a maker of fine luggage, has introduced a small innovation that’s a big help. Its four-sided ErgoGrip handle rotates in a way that lets you tote your luggage from any angle that you find comfortable: You can pull it palm-down or push it from behind. The handle’s telescoping tubes extend to 48 inches in length — so you can move fast without suffering a backache.