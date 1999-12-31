advertisement
My Favorite Bookmarks – Margaret Heffernan

By Fast Company1 minute Read

Who: COO of iCAST.com Corp.; founder and CEO of ZineZone.com Corp.

Email: mheffernan@icast.com

URL: www.icast.com

Surfing Manifesto: Always look for passion. Look for daring. The aesthetic of the Web is raw rather than cooked.

The Jean-Paul Sartre Cookbook

http://www.bcs.rochester.edu/bcs/people/students/eigsti/Jean-Paul_cookbook.html

One of the funniest sites on the Web — it made me laugh out loud. I visit it whenever life seems to take itself too seriously.

Ain’t It Cool News

http://www.aint-it-cool-news.com

One of the coolest movie sites ever! It’s galvanized movie lovers to create true grassroots reviewing. And it’s got all of the honesty, the rawness, and the passion that make the Web great.

BBC

http://www.bbc.co.uk

Old loves die hard, and the BBC is still one of the world’s great seducers of talent. This complex site features tremendous comedy and a gorgeous screen saver. It’s also a small miracle of engineering.

Mark’s Apology Note Generator

http://net.indra.com/%7ekarma/formletter.html

A great little toy that eases your guilt over things you ought to have done — or ought not to have done.

AltaVista: Search

http://www.altavista.com

The best way to introduce yourself to the multimedia Web. The search on this site shows audio-file formats, plus thumbnails of stills and video.

