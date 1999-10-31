Web Designs Designed to Sell

Why does one Web-site design — certain colors, particular icons — attract lots of eyeballs, while a site with a different design sends its visitors scrambling for the “Back” button? Web designer Steve Burnett has no idea — which may be why his designs work so well. “The great thing about the Net,” he says, “is that we don’t have to rely on the opinions of designers. We can measure the behavior of users. They will show us what works.”

Heresy? Honesty? Maybe both. Burnett, 48, along with behavioral psychologist Mike Grisham, 53, has built a thriving firm by challenging the “rules” of multimedia design. The Burnett Group, a 25-person outfit based in New York City’s Silicon Alley, works with some big-name financial clients: It helped Credit Suisse Asset Management to forge closer ties between planners and their clients, for example, and it developed a digital tool to help advisers at Goldman Sachs to assist clients with their retirement investments.

Most recently, the firm devised a new process for creating Web pages: It creates multiple test versions of a site and then places enough banner ads on search engines to draw significant traffic. Each user who clicks on an ad is linked to one version or another. Next, designers analyze the site logs: Which version holds people’s attention the longest? Which one entices people to buy? Users define what good design means by voting with their clicks — and with their credit cards.

What have Burnett and Grisham learned from this approach to design? That it is very hard to come up with design rules that apply to all sites. “Most design work is centered on aesthetics,” Burnett says. “We don’t have much evidence that ‘pretty’ makes people buy things. It comes down to preferences that can’t be explained.” But the difference between effective design and poor design can be significant indeed. In one case, the most effective Web-site design for a medical-information firm generated three times as many purchases as the next-best version.

The firm’s behavioral bent is driven by Grisham, who spent 13 years at Bell Labs, working on systems engineering and design, before joining the Burnett Group. As for Burnett, he remains an ardent defender of the designer’s expertise, despite the firm’s data-driven approach. “The designer still decides what’s worthy of evaluation,” he says. Drawing on their experimentation with both art and science, Burnett and Grisham have arrived at a set of principles for Web design.

First, be honest about what you know — and about what you don’t know. Actions can be measured objectively; the reasons behind an action can’t. Grisham says that during the Burnett Group’s experiments, the firm’s designers place bets on which version will win. “All of them have perfectly legitimate explanations for why one site is better than another,” Grisham says. “But we still don’t know why a specific design works best.”

Second, just because everyone is doing it doesn’t mean that it’s right. “There is just so little innovation going on in Web design,” Grisham says. “There’s the newsletter look, and there’s the search-engine look. Look at newspapers: They look the same because publishers don’t want to scare anyone off.”