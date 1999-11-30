advertisement
My Favorite Bookmarks – Heidi Swanson

By Fast Company1 minute Read

Heidi Swanson

Who: Founder and chief chick of ChickClick.com

Email: heidi@chickmail.com

URL: www.chickclick.com

Surfing Manifesto: You know that saying, “You don’t get harmony when everybody sings the same note”? Well, I’m looking for the off keys.

Deal With It

http://www.dealwithit.com

Boobs, bodies, best friends, nutrition, sex, drugs: Being a teenage girl is tough these days. This site features current resources and frank, direct information about teen issues.

Whimsyload

http://www.whimsyload.com

This place is my digital toy box. It’s got funky background images, wacky CD-ROMs, and plenty of sound files. I swing through this site every morning and snag a new illustration to enliven my desktop and to help me take things a little less seriously.

Bolt Media Inc.

http://www.bolt.com

This site is a popular place for both high-school and college kids worldwide. Bolt Media does an amazing job of providing that community with lots of relevant content. I especially love how it challenges traditional editorial concepts and integrates community with editorial in a way that pushes the limits.

Old Houses

http://www.oldhouses.net

I have to deal with the Silicon Valley housing market, where a dollar goes about as far as a dime does in most other places. This site shows off some amazing old houses — at reasonable prices — that drip with character.

