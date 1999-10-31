FC-Roper Starch Survey: Expectations

Here are complete results from the Fast Company – Roper Starch Worldwide online survey.

Think first about your job today. Would you say you spend too much time working and thinking about work, just the right amount of time, or not enough time? Too much time: 50%

Just the right amount of time: 47%

Not enough time: 3% Thinking again about your job today, would you say you are paid more than enough, just enough, or not enough? More than enough: 7%

Just enough: 33%

Not enough: 60% We’re going to ask you to think back to your first day on the job with your current employer. Back then, did you expect to spend? A lot of time working and thinking about work: 36%

An average amount of time: 59%

Less time than average: 5%

On that first day on the job, did you expect that over time you would be paid…? Above average: 29%

About average: 51%

Less than average: 20% Thinking about when you started to work for your current employer, which one of the following best described what you expected? Did you expect to be … Paid a fair day’s wage for a fair day’s work: 16%

Awarded steady pay increases to reward your experience: 43%

Rewarded for the value you help create: 31%

Not paid fairly at all: 4%

Doesn’t apply — self-employed: 6% Thinking about your job today, are you … Paid a fair day’s wage for a fair day’s work: 21%

Awarded steady pay increases to reward your experience: 24%

Rewarded for the value you help create: 19%

Not paid fairly at all: 30%

Doesn’t apply — self-employed: 6%

Thinking about when you started to work for your current employer, which one of the following best described what you expected? Did you expect to … Do whatever the boss told you: 21%

Get the big picture from the boss then you fill in the details: 51%

Set the agenda yourself and decide the specifics of your work: 22%

Doesn’t apply — self-employed: 5% Thinking about your job today, do you…? Do whatever the boss tells you: 16%

Get the big picture from the boss then you fill in the details: 44%

Set the agenda yourself and decide the specifics of your work: 35%

Doesn’t apply — self-employed: 5% When you started work for your current employer, did you think that … Your job would be mostly just a way to make money-nothing more: 12%

Your job would be meaningful, but not as much as other things: 37%

Your job would be equally meaningful to you as other things: 46%

Your job would be the most meaningful thing in your life: 5%

Overall, which statement best describes your relationship to your work right now: My job is mostly just a way to make money — nothing more: 18%

My job is meaningful, but not as much as the rest of my life: 52%

My job is equally meaningful as family and other activities: 26%

My job is the most meaningful thing in my life: 4% When you started work for your current employer, to what extent were you promised … Doesn’t Not at all Somewhat A lot The authority to define my work 4% 16% 50% 50% The power to make important decisions about work 4% 18% 45% 33% Some say in the organization’s direction 5% 37% 40% 18% A role as part of a team 5% 4% 30% 61% The chance to be an “impact player” 4% 14% 39% 43% The opportunity to think creatively 5% 8% 38% 49% The freedom to be an individual 5% 10% 44% 41% Today, to what extent do you have …

Doesn’t apply Not at all Somewhat A lot The authority to define my work 3% 13% 44% 40% The power to make important decisions about work 4% 16% 42% 38% Some say in the organization’s direction 4% 38% 38% 20% A role as part of a team 5% 6% 36% 53% The chance to be an “impact player” 4% 15% 40% 41% The opportunity to think creatively 3% 9% 38% 50% The freedom to be an individual 4% 10% 45% 41% Overall, do you think that your job has … Exceeded your expectations: 16%

Met your expectations: 52%

Been below your expectations: 28%

Been completely disappointing: 4% Compared to the work you dreamed of pursuing when you left college, your job today seems … Much more fulfilling than you expected: 16%

About as fulfilling as you expected: 40%

Not as fulfilling as you expected: 44% Thinking about work, how much personal fulfillment and satisfaction do you get from each of the following:

Getting promoted faster than expected 9% 21% 30% 40% Getting a bigger than average raise 8% 17% 27% 48% Knowing you’ve had a really productive day at work 3% 3% 31% 63% A compliment or positive memo from your boss 5% 8% 34% 53% Which statement comes closest to reflecting your view of your coworkers? We would be friends even if we didn’t work together: 36%

My co-workers and I make a good team, but we’re not friends: 50%

I tolerate my co-workers, but would rather not work with them: 9%

I hate my co-workers: 1%

Doesn’t apply — don’t have co-workers: 4% Which statement comes closest to reflecting your view of your boss? I hate my boss; my boss is definitely not a friend: 3%

My boss and I are cordial, but nothing more: 45%

My boss tries to be a “friend,” but he’s still the boss: 24%

I love my boss; my boss is a friend: 21%

Doesn’t apply — self-employed: 7% About how many hours a week do you spend … Working at your job-at an office or outside the home

20 hours or less: 10%

21-39 hours: 18%

40 hours: 24%

41-49 hours: 18%

50 hours: 16%

51 hours or more: 14% Mean: 41.00 hours Working at your job — at home 0 hours: 38%

1-5 hours: 29%

6-10 hours: 16%

11 hours or more: 17% Mean: 6.50 hours Thinking about your job — while doing other, nonwork things

0 hours: 11%

1-5 hours: 42%

6-10 hours: 27%

11 hours or more: 20% Mean: 8.72 hours Median total hours per week spent working or thinking about your job: All Workers: 56.23 hours Full-Time: 58.42 hours Part-Time: 35.67 hours Imagine that your company, having fallen on rough times, announces an across-the-board pay cut of 10%. Raises are unlikely for the foreseeable future. Do you … Work harder than ever to help the company: 18%

Work the same as before: 45%

Slack off a bit, but stay put in your job to see what happens: 5%

Immediately start looking for new work: 26%

Doesn’t apply — self-employed: 6%

You’ve had a bad day at work. One project bombed, and the other got a mediocre reception from the customer. The boss grumbled. A coworker quit. When you arrive home at day’s end, are you … In a horrible mood because of the day’s events: 26%

Just relieved to be away from the office: 46%

Able to leave work behind and enjoy your home life: 28% Are each of the following a sign that you love your work — or that you are addicted to your work? Love Addicted You encourage your co-workers or clients to call on weekends 27% 63% You’re annoyed with mate’s lack of knowledge about your work 47% 53% You check your voice mail before brushing teeth in the morning 23% 77% You explain your work to kids because it’s fascinating 83% 17% The last thing you think about at night in bed is your work 30% 70% You’re convinced your company would fold if you were out sick 21% 79% Overall, would you say … You love your job: 25%

You like your job: 64%

You dislike your job: 9%

You hate your job: 2%

Which statement would you agree with? My current job has always been faithful to me: 45%

My current job has made some promises it didn’t keep: 50%

My current job has betrayed me: 5% This online poll was designed by Roper Starch Worldwide, Inc. and the data was collected by Digital Marketing Services Inc. using America Online’s subscriber base. A sample of 1,122 employed, college-educated visitors to AOL’s Opinion Place was randomly selected and interviewed August 12-16, 1999. The results have been weighted to take account of the age and gender of the online population. Visit Roper Starch Worldwide on the Web (http://www.roper.com).